Felix Auger-Aliassime conquered the ATP 250 in Florence, beating the American JJ Wolf 6-4 6-4 in the final. This is the outcome of the final played in front of the sold out Pala Wanny. The number 13 of the world opened the match with the break, transforming the fourth useful ball after missing three consecutive ones from 0-40. Wolf reacted immediately by finding impossible angles, especially with the bomb straight. But Wolf’s second round also ended badly. Felix’s aggressive response gave no escape to his rival and so the Canadian took a new break, confirmed with a game full of 3 aces. At 4-2 the Canadian wasted 3 balls to stretch again, but still held up well in the next two rounds of serving, closing 6-4. At the start of the second set Wolf was good at saving two break points, but on 2 all he capitulated allowing Felix to fly to the finish line.

For Felix Auger-Aliassime, this one from Florence, is the second ATP title of his career in 11 finals played. The Canadian’s first center was achieved this year in Rotterdam when he overtook Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 6-2 in the final. The 9 finals lost by Auger-Aliassime were in 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Lyon and Stuttgart, in 2020 in Rotterdam, Marseille and Cologne, in 2021 in Melbourne and Stuttgart and in 2022 in Marseille. With this success Auger-Aliassime returns to the top 10 overtaking Hubert Hurkacz. In the race instead, which qualifies the top 7 plus Novak Djokovic for the Turin ATP Finals, Felix Auger-Aliassime is number 7 with 3065 points. The advantage over Taylor Fritz, eighth, is just 180 points. This week Fritz is not playing while Felix is ​​on the draw, as seeded number 2, in Antwerp. For JJ Wolf it was the first final game of his career. On Monday the American will go from number 75 to number 56 in the world. Before Wolf the last American finalist in Florence was Lawson Duncan when in 1990 he lost to the Swede Magnus Larsson. The last American winner in Florence was Jimmy Arias in 1983.