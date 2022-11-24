The relationship between Formula 1 and the US public is increasingly firm: a phrase that can be affirmed with certainty not only for the largest number of appointments on the calendar in America, from two this year to three next season (Austin, Miami and the new entry Las Vegas), but also and above all for the increasingly growing interest of stars and stripes spectators towards the Circus. This is mainly due to the great success of the docu-series by Netflix ‘Drive to Survive’‘responsible’ for a boom in American attention towards the most famous and followed automotive category in the world.

Confirming this evolution, in sharp contrast with the past tendency to focus more on local series such as IndyCar or NASCAR, there are also the data relating to the all-time record audience average television in the USA in well 12 of the 22 races on the calendar for the season that has just ended. Records that don’t just concern tuning on channels such as ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC to attend the GPs, but also for the increase of young people (+29% in the 12-17 age group) and women (+34%) who attend the championship appointments. All this has allowed American TV to increase the average tuning by 28% compared to 2021which is equivalent to a per-game average of 1.21 million viewers. A real record, therefore, given that the average of 1 million had never been exceeded before 2022.

Limited to individual races, twelve of them therefore set their own record for average spectators in the USA. Between these, the most popular event was in Miami. This is not only for the race at home, but also for the debut of the latter in F1 in 2022, for a total of 2.583 million average viewers. With the exception of the round in Florida, the other eleven that have increased their ratings include the GPs of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Great Britain, Austria, Hungary, Belgium, Holland, Singapore, Brazil and Italywith the latter reaching altitude 995,000 average spectators. Always about the Beautiful country, Imola was also the second race of the world to have reached the more live tunes behind Monaco, a total of 1,166,000 plays.