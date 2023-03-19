The popularity of the electric bicycle As an alternative for sustainable mobility, it is on the rise and, therefore, it is not surprising that many companies in the automotive sector choose to explore this field with designs that, of course, are at the level of their best vehicles. Porsche, Lamborghini, BMW and Mercedesamong others, already have their premium two-wheeled models and now Audi has decided to join the Italian firm fantic to present your own mountain bike.

It is true that this is not the first time that the company steps on this terrain, since a few years ago it already presented a collaboration with Haibike the one they called Audi Sport e-tron Mountainbikebut what is clear is that this new model with top-level finishes and components is, without a doubt, much more premium.

The Audi Electric Mountain Bike Powered by Fantic, name with which it has been baptized, is inspired by the design of the Audi RS Q e-tron, the vehicle with which Carlos Sainz has competed in the Dakar Rally, and impresses with its performance and progressive technology. For its part, Fantic has based the design on Integra XMF 1.7. and has used as a base a frame made of carbon fiber and aluminum, components that give it lightness and resistance.

The price of this model is 8,900 euros



audi







It comes with an Öhlins signed shock, a SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed mechanical drivetrain, I.CA.S. disc brakes, a Sella Italia Novis Boost EVO saddle, Mavic 28-inch wheels for the front and 27.5 in. the back and one digital screen on the handlebar that provides information to the user such as the state of the battery or speed.



It is a high-end model with an aluminum frame and carbon fiber components



audi







In the mechanical section, this design presents a Brose Drive S-Mag motor with 250 W of power and 90 Nm of maximum torque. It is powered by a 36-volt lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 720 Wh that is built into the frame. Electric assistance is limited to 25 km/h and the user can choose between different modes: Off, ECO, Tour, Sport and Boost, the latter designed for the wildest routes.

It is available in three frame sizes: S (heights from 158 to 168 cm), M (from 169 to 178 cm) and L (from 179 to 188 cm) and its price is 8,900 euros.