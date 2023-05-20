Audi warms up the engines to celebrate the first 40 years of sporting activity on 10 October. It was in fact the autumn of 1983 when a new division within the house with the four rings was born with the name of “quattro GmbH”. Four historic decades whose celebrations will begin as early as next weekend, on the occasion of the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring.

Partner of the 24 Hours since 2002

More than 250,000 cars produced in the last ten years and more than 400 sports titles won go hand in hand with 20,832 kilometres, 73 curves and altitude differences of more than 300 metres: values ​​which evoke the history of Audi Sport and above all identify the legendary Nordschleife of the Nürburgring, also known as “ Green Hell”. No other circuit in the world has contributed to shaping the characteristics of the red diamond models as much as the Ring, so much so that the Audi sports division has been a partner of the 24 Hours since 2002 and supplies the “official cars” to the organizers of the race.

Appointment on the Nürburgring

To spice things up, four Audi R8 LMS entered by the Audi Sport teams will compete in the 24 Hours with celebratory liveries inspired by the history of Audi motorsport. Former DTM champions Mike Rockenfeller, Timo Scheider and Martin Tomczyk will participate with the evocative number 40 on the doors of their cars whose livery will be dedicated to the legendary Audi V8 quattro DTM from 1992.

A crucial circuit for the development of the Ingolstadt cars

“The Nürburgring is the most difficult track in the world. For us, it’s a magical place and it’s perfect to kick off our 40th anniversary celebrations,” says Rolf Michl, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH and Head of International Sports Activities of the Brand. “The Nordschleife is regarded as a mecca for motorsport enthusiasts. For me, the 24 Hours represents the very essence of motor sport. At the same time, the Nürburgring is crucial for the development of our cars. All Audi Sport models are pushed to the limit at the Ring before they reach series production.”