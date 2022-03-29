Sinaloa.- After the approval of the legal termination of pregnancy at 13 weeks in Sinaloa, in the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) They will be coordinating with the Secretary of Health before any case that arises with them.

Tania Clarisa Medina López, IMSS delegate, commented on the people who are requesting the interruption before 13 weeks will be sent to the Secretary of Health for them to handle.

“We are going to protocolize them and send them to the Ministry of Health where the procedure is going to be carried out, we are going to do the laboratory studies or whatever their case is, if they are beneficiaries.”

He pointed out that it is not that they are refusing to do this practice, but that tThey have to protocolize them and follow up through the Health Secretariat.

The unit will be coordinating with Health, but for the procedure to be carried out, but they would attend in the event that the patient requests studies or blood.

assured that so far they have not approached the institute in search of interrupting the pregnancy but if it is presented, the corresponding follow-up will be given.