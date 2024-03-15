This Friday, Friday, March 15, the Council of State made the decision to declare the nullity of Decree 0143 of February 1, 2023, by which Andrés Camilo Hernández Ramírez was provisionally appointed to the position of Foreign Relations Counselor. in Mexico.

This is what the high court considered, as it was argued, Hernández does not have the experience required for the position.

According to what was announced, the decree “is contrary to the budget of article 60 of Decree Law 274 of 2000, since at the time of its issuance, there was at least one person belonging to the diplomatic and consular career available to be designated in said plaza.”

The decision was made by the Chamber of the Fifth Section of the Council of State, which considered that the Chancellery violated an article of the norm that regulates the rules of the diplomatic and consular career in the country, because there was an official who complied with the requirements to assume the position that were not taken into account.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…

