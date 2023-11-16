Panini Comicsin collaboration with Crunchyrollannounces the exclusive Variant Anime for the volume 34 of the manga The attack of the Giants Of Hajime Isayama. This is an exclusive edition of the last volume that celebrates the conclusion of the Attack on Titan animated series with the special episode now available on the streaming platform dedicated to the world of anime, Crunchyroll.

There Variant Anime will be available for a limited period exclusively on the Panini.it website and in comic shops, from 16 to 27 NovemberAnd. Made with metal and UV effects, it also contains a commemorative postcard. More details below.

ATTACK ON GIANTS 34 VARIANT ANIME A CELEBRATIVE VARIANT COVER, IN COLLABORATION WITH CRUNCHYROLL, ON THE OCCASION OF THE CONCLUSION OF THE ANIMATED SERIES ATTACK ON TITAN Price: 7.50 euros

7.50 euros Pages: 256

256 Binding: Paperback

Paperback Format: 11.5×17.5cm

11.5×17.5cm Interior : Black and white

: Black and white Distribution: Comic shop and online (by reservation only) The last part of the final season of. arrived in November Attack on Titanand, on the occasion of the conclusion of one of the most beloved cult anime series in the world, Panini Comics offers exclusively and in collaboration with Crunchyroll The cover Variant Anime de The attack of the Giants 34the last issue of the saga of Hajime Isayama. Available by reservation only for a limited period of time – from Thursday 16 November to Monday 27 November – in the comic shop and up Panini.it (where all the details regarding the purchase method are available), this exclusive variant cover is made with metal effects And UV and takes up one of the iconic posters of the third arc of the animated series, preparing all fans to get to the heart of the last narrative arc. The Variant Anime de The attack of the Giants 34 it is truly essential for those who loved and appreciated the entire saga, an unmissable heirloom to keep in your collection. Furthermore, inside there is an exclusive postcard produced for the occasion in collaboration with Crunchyroll. A unique collaboration for the final volume of one of the most beloved manga sagas of all time, only on preorder for a limited period of time, in comic shops and on Panini.it!

Source: Panini Comics