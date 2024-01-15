Cyclone “Belal”, which came to the island of Mauritius, did not affect the holidays of Russian tourists there; tours booked there are also not being cancelled. The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) reported this on January 15.

“Cyclone Belal in the Indian Ocean <...> has not yet had a significant impact on the holidays of Russian tourists on this tropical island: clients of tour operators are in hotels, safe. Tour operators have not yet received complaints from tourists,” the association said in a message on its Telegram channel.

At the same time, the airport on the island is still closed for arrivals and departures until the weather improves. said Director of the Advertising and PR Department of ATOR Anna Filatovskaya. Tour operator PAC Group, in turn, noted that host companies are ready to actively assist tourists if necessary. They indicated that despite the cyclone, requests for tours to Mauritius are being received.

On website ATOR adds that the flow of Russian tourists to the island of Mauritius in the first half of 2023 is already 27.7% higher than the same period in 2019. Therefore, due to the obvious increase in demand for this luxury exotic destination, tour operators are creating new programs there.

Earlier that day the local newspaper Le Mauricien reported that the embankment of the capital of Mauritius, Port Louis, was flooded after a cyclone hit. The island's meteorological service yesterday declared an increased alert level due to the approach of Belala, which has already caused destruction on the neighboring island of Reunion, where one person died.

Prior to this, on January 14, authorities on the French island of Reunion urged the population to stay at home due to the approaching cyclone, which is carrying a hurricane. Forecasters at Météo France predict that Cyclone Belal could “leave its mark on the history of Reunion Island.” Wind speeds can exceed 200 km/h on the coast and 250 km/h or more at the heights of the island, experts noted.

The last time a major hurricane hit the island was in 2014. Then, due to the Bezhiza cyclone, a hurricane began, which left 130 thousand apartments without electricity, and 25% of houses without water supply