Robert Bagratuni, the director of Atomic Heartprovided some details about DLCs planned for the post-launch game and talked about the state of development in an interview granted to the Wccftech website. Basically Mundfish, the development studio, aims to expand the player experience by adding post-launch new territories, new missions, new puzzles and much more.

Bagratuni: “The entire Atomic Heart experience will be single player and will focus on the story and player experience. There are no multiplayer expansions planned at this time. The DLCs are designed to greatly expand the player experience with new territories, new missions, new puzzles, new enemies, as well as new characters and stories.”

The player will thus be able to learn more details about the world of Atomic Heart, which aims to be deep and interesting. Apart from that, Bagratuni also explained the reasons for the delay of the launch, albeit in a rather vague way. According to what he said, decisions were made during development that forced the postponement of the release: “We wanted to create something extraordinary, a unique game, both in the story and in the game structure and mechanics. The delays, not desired, can be attributed to youth, ambition, innovation and new technology.”

Another cause of postponements is the will to abandon the multiplayerwhich forced the team to make profound changes to the game structure.

Faced with the question of moving the studio to Cyprus, Bagratuni did not give precise answers, stating that for now the focus is on game development, that Atomic Heart was created in Cyprus in 2017 and that the development team is made up of developers under contract all over the world (a practice which has become very normal in recent years).