The Barça-Athletic It ended with an injury, another player who miraculously escaped a major mishap and a third suffered a slap from the rival. One team made fifteen fouls and the other, thirteen. Someone who has been away from the football world would bet that the most combative, aggressive and impetuous team was the Athletic. But not. Alves was expelled by the entrance to carrasco (at the request of the VAR), while Gil Manzano did not see anything in the Ferran to Wass (which has ended with a major injury to the Dane) nor in the slap of adama to Handsome. Barcelona was better and won the match Camp Nou. Nobody doubts that. Nor that he did it with that other football that Atlético has been criticized for so much: that of using himself thoroughly, that of going strong, that of not giving up a ball for lost. At Bernabeuby the way, he was injured Griezmann.

This is about winning. Barcelona was risking its life and it was noted. Atlético is a mother in defense and paid for it. It has already been seen that all ways of playing are good… as long as you win. Atleti must recover their intensity