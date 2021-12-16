Sao Paulo (DPA)

Atlético Mineiro won the Brazilian Football Cup, after repeating its victory over Atletico Paranaense, beating them 2-1, in the second leg of the final. Atlético Mineiro combined the league and cup double, winning the league title.

Marcos da Silva Keno advanced with a goal for Atlético Mineiro in the 25th minute, Hulk added the second goal in the 76th minute, and Jaderson secured the only goal for the hosts in the 87th minute. Atletico Mineiro scored a landslide victory over Atletico Paranaense by four goals, in the first leg.