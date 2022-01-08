Athletics Soon Senni Salminen is supported by a surprising aid – special trouser legs

Three-jumper Senni Salminen practiced at the jump site of the Imatra sports hall.

To counterbalance the hard training, the three-jumper Senni Salminen has access to special trouser legs that are also used by NHL hockey players and tennis professionals. In an interview with HS, he explains what really happened at the Tokyo Games before the triple jump race.

Senni Salminen was one of last year ‘s positive surprises in Finnish athletics. At the beginning of June, a Helsinki resident jumped 14 meters and 51 cents in the three-jumped Finnish record at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku. Eleven days later, he improved his record in Romania by another twelve cents (14.63).