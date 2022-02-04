The Tokyo Olympian: “I will try to honor my title in every race”

ROME. Marcell Jacobs won the 60-meter race in Berlin running in 6 “51. The Olympian of the 100 from Tokyo preceded the Ivorian Cissé and the French Vicaut. a time close to 6:50. Before the heats I had a bit of tension, then it passed and now my goal in this first part of the season, the indoor one, is to improve the European record of 60. Then I will try to honor the title I have earned in every race : I’m back, and I’m the same as always, follow me ».

