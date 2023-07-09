Criminals don’t run away from Yannick Wolf, he wins the 100-meter race at the German Athletics Championships. And Konstanze Klosterhalfen doesn’t run at all.

Bayern is becoming more and more secure. “No one can run away,” jokes young police officer Yannick Wolf about dealing with the crime. He has a good laugh: on Saturday he became German champion in the 100-meter run in Kassel. With his winning time of 10.19 seconds, no rascal should be able to evade him by fleeing on foot.

But above all, the police give the sprinter and long jumper security with the proven model of state employment in a precarious industry. Due to an injury and the associated drop in performance, Wolf was kicked out of the squad; the fastest in Germany flew to Florida for training at the beginning of the year without him. Supported by the Free State police, the 23-year-old concentrated on training at home in Munich.