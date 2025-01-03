CES 2025 in Las Vegas is just around the corner, and one of the gadgets most curious and anticipated that will be shown at the important technology conference is the Gamestation Go portable consolesigned by one of the historic and remembered companies on the video game scene: Atari. At the moment little is known; Only some preliminary data is known, and there is a photo that shows the appearance of what is probably a support designed to access the extensive catalog of more or less vintage titles of the American firm. But that’s not all, because it seems that the door is also left open to parallel projects, since the design is not as basic as one might imagine.

Just over a year after the commercial debut of the home console called Gamestation Pro to connect to the television and ready to play more than 200 Atari titles, the historic brand reappears in the gaming segment. hardware with an even more intriguing device, because it is dedicated to mobile game. The preview photo serves as an appetizing appetizer for an official announcement that is expected in a few days in Las Vegas and shows precisely a small portable gaming station with a fairly large screen and a series of controls arranged on both sides. And it is precisely this detail that must be taken into account, because it is not limited to the classic rotary control, the directional cross and the action buttons, but it also has a numeric keypad and a trackballas if wanting to suggest that this device could also be open to other titles or other projects in the future. The creation of gadget It has been made in collaboration with the specialized company My Arcade.

In the following video you can see better what we will face:

The images available so far of the Gamestation Go also show that it will have a USB Type-C port for charging and wired connection, and, of course, there will be the ever-present HDMI port, which will likely allow connect the new portable console to the large screen in the living room. At the moment, there is no information on the price and launch, which will undoubtedly be confirmed at CES 2025 which is already close to its debut. It is pending the main advances that we will make.

Article originally published in WIRED Italy. Adapted by Mauricio Serfatty Godoy.