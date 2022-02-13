Atalanta, without Zapata and in a weak game by Muriel, tied with Juventus

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Bianconeri team put the game in a draw at the end thanks to a goal from the Brazilian Danilo.
February 13, 2022, 05:30 PM
Atalanta de Bergamo, without striker Duván Zapata, faced Juan Guillermo Cuadrado’s Juventus on Sunday.
In the absence of the ‘Bull’, Louis Ferdinand Muriel He started as the great figure of the Lombardy team’s attack. However, his game was not the best. He missed a clear goal play and ended up being replaced by Russian Malinovsky, who did manage to score in the 76th minute.
The match ended 1-1. Brazilian defender Danilo scored with a header equalizer at the last minute.
Juventus is now in fourth position, with 46 points, and Atalanta is in fifth, with 44.
Atalanta’s goal
Malinovsky, minute 76.
The goal of the Juventus tie
Daniel, minute 92.
SPORTS
February 13, 2022, 05:30 PM
