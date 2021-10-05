Bad news for Matteo Pessina: the results of today’s instrumental tests confirmed the second degree injury to the right thigh flexor hypothesized in recent days. Atalanta will therefore be forced to do without the midfielder for at least two months, who will therefore miss the league commitments against Empoli, Udinese, Sampdoria, Lazio and Cagliari, as well as the double Champions League match against Manchester United. After Hans Hateboer and Robin Gosens the Nerazzurri’s infirmary is thus further filled, with heavy absences to complicate the season of the Bergamo club.

DECISIVE CONTRAST

–

Pessina, starting in the last league match against Milan (which ended 3-2 in favor of the Rossoneri), was forced to go out on a stretcher in the 25th of the first half. The problem encountered after the contrast in the penalty area with Fikayo Tomori immediately appeared serious at the time of the substitution. The Monza midfielder was unable to respond to the call-up to the national team for the Nations League final phase, with Federico Dimarco called to his place yesterday. In all likelihood, there will therefore be more minutes available for Mario Pasalic and Josip Ilicic in the next games. The hope for Gian Piero Gasperini is to have him available for the return of the Champions League against Young Boys (scheduled for November 23) and for the big league match against Juventus (November 27).