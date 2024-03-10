The day has arrived and this Sunday, March 10, is the gala of the Oscar Awards, from Los Angeles Californiain which important celebrities from the world of international cinema and television will be awarded, as well as projects in which they participate.

Prior to delivery of the Oscar awards The usual red carpet is held and everyone waits to see it, since many artists who are nominated parade, others are special guests and the event is all glamorous.

This Sunday, March 10, before the 96th delivery of the Oscar awards, the E! channel Entertainment will be in charge of showing, live, everything related to the looks of the artists invited to this great international event, also interviews with the protagonists of the night.

The red carpet broadcast of the industry's most important awards given each year by the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will begin at 4:00 p.m. (Los Angeles time, local) through 'Meeting Point', on TNT and Max, the platform that replaced HBO.

In several news portals it is shared that the public will also be able to enjoy the red carpet via streaming on Oscars.org and the Academy's digital platforms, also on Instagram and Tik Tok.

Starting at 7:30 p.m., Los Angeles, United States time, the Oscar awards, hosted by Jimmi Kimmel, and in Mexico the gala will begin at 6:00 p.m. and is expected to last around three and a half hours.

In Mexico, the red carpet and the Oscars can be seen on Azteca Uno and Televisa.

According to the schedule of each country, this is how the start of the 2024 Oscars looks like:

Mexico, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Guatemala: 4:00 p.m.

Colombia, Peru, Panama and Ecuador: 5:00 pm

Chile, Venezuela, Bolivia and Puerto Rico: 6:00 pm

Argentina, Paraguay, Brazil and Uruguay: 7:00 p.m.

Spain: 10:00 pm

