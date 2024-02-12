Taylor Swift jumped up and down in the stands and a short time later gave Travis Kelce a kiss on the lawn. The pop superstar celebrated her boyfriend's Super Bowl triumph with the Kansas City Chiefs in the focus of the cameras. After the defending champions beat the San Francisco 49ers 25:22 after overtime, the 34-year-old came onto the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas alongside Kelce's mother Donna. The dream couple Swift and Kelce celebrated the Chiefs' victory in the National Football League final with several warm hugs.
Swift had previously been booed at times. After it was shown on a screen in the stadium, many of the approximately 60,000 spectators in the arena booed. Swift then emptied the drink cup she was holding in her box in one go and then slammed it on the table in front of her. Swift had previously been shown on screen. There were also boos and cheers. In Allegiant Stadium, the 49ers supporters had the upper hand acoustically for a long time.
During the television broadcast of the game, it was seen, among other things, how Swift had swayed to the song “America the Beautiful” performed by musician Post Malone in the box with actress Blake Lively before the game began.
Whether Swift would make it to Las Vegas in time for Super Bowl LVIII has been a big topic since the Chiefs qualified. She played a concert in Tokyo on Saturday evening. Because of the big time difference and with the help of a private jet, she had already arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday. From there it is about a 70-minute flight to the gambling metropolis in the US state of Nevada.
Swift and Kelce have been dating since last year. The 34-year-old attended numerous Chiefs games in the stadium and brought a lot of attention to the National Football League. Many of Swift's millions of fans watch NFL games. According to one study, the artist has brought the league and the Chiefs a marketing equivalent of $331 million since September.
