Blinken’s announcement came during his speech at the ministerial conference hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on combating the organization, whose elements are still launching attacks throughout Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

The Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS includes more than 80 countries and continues to coordinate the fight against the extremist group, which at its height controlled large areas of Syria and Iraq.

Blinken said the US pledge is part of more than $600 million in new funding.

He pointed out that the deterioration of the security and humanitarian conditions and the absence of economic opportunities are the fuel that ISIS relies on to spread and recruit fighters, saying: “Therefore, we must continue our commitment to the goals of achieving stability.”

Blinken’s participation in the conference came during a two-day visit to the Kingdom, during which he met senior Saudi officials, including the country’s de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Blinken also attended a meeting of foreign ministers of the Gulf states.