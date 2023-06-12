“In the background there is room” in its maximum splendor. Joel receives S/20,000 as a salary in Group 7 and decides to invest it all in a luxurious accessory. Despite Frankie’s advice, which told him to save money and not spend it all, he didn’t listen. On the other hand, when he showed it to Gaspar, he caught his attention because they need a car scanner for the workshop. As shown in the trailer, Joel is mugged and his expensive jewelry is stolen. Was it money wasted?

Joel buys an expensive watch and it gets stolen

Grupo 7 is one of the most successful cumbia groups in the history of “Al fondo hay sitio” and Joel is the latest acquisition. For this, they have paid him S/20,000. Instead of saving it or investing it in his auto shop, he decided to buy himself an expensive watch. This was to the surprise of his family, who had no idea how much it cost.

In the preview, you can see how an elderly person asks him for an address and Joel kindly helps him. Immediately afterwards, he puts a firearm to her chest and asks her to hand it over. The ‘Child with a Fish Face’ only manages to faint. Have you lost the watch? That is the doubt that has remained in all the followers of the popular soap opera.

Where to see “In the background there is a site 2023” FREE ONLINE?

You can enjoy the Peruvian series not only on your television, but also for free from your laptop, tablet or computer. For this, you must enter the official page of America tvGO. You can also download the app on your cell phone and follow your favorite characters from the popular production. If you want to see it after its broadcast, you will have to wait 24 hours or pay the respective subscription.

