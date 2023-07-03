In “At the bottom there is room” A new villain could be emerging who would try to end the happiness of Alessia and Cristóbal: their father, Diego Montalban. From previous chapters, we have seen that the chef at Francesca’s cares more about his reputation and prestige than his children, whom he has been in charge of making their lives miserable.

On one hand, to Alessia he does not support her in her love relationship with Jimmy Gonzales, since he does not consider him fit to be with his daughter. On the other hand, she takes it upon herself to remind her all the time Cristobal the mistakes he made when he pretended to study Gastronomy and made him lose a lot of money.

Why is Diego the worst father in “AFHS”?

In the last episodes of “AFHS”, Diego has once again shown that he despises his children. This is because, to save Francesca’s, he swallowed his pride and hired Laia, Cristóbal’s ex-partner, who apparently was unfaithful to him. The young man complained to his father, but he did not get his support, so he went to look for his sister and she tried to defend him.

However, everything went wrong, since when he went to ask the Spanish chef to leave for Cristóbal’s sake, they ended up holding on to the “wicks” until Francesca’s husband appeared to separate them. Realizing what was happening, Diego defended Laia and belittled her daughter, saying “Go sweep your hut and let us work.”

How have Alessia and Cristóbal reacted to their father’s insults?

The young Montalbán are more disappointed in their father and do not intend to continue enduring his attacks; Therefore, Cristóbal exploded against him and told him all the truths about him. This after Diego told him: “Laia is much more useful than you!”. All this would classify him as the worst father, even more than Lucho Gonzales with his two families.

