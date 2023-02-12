DAccording to media reports, the US military shot down another flying object. The incident happened over Lake Huron, which lies in the border area between the USA and Canada, several US media, including the television stations CNN and ABC, reported on Sunday, citing security circles. There was no official information at first.

US warplanes shot down two unidentified flying objects on Friday and Saturday: one off the coast of the US state of Alaska, the other over northern Canada. So far it is unclear what kind of objects they were, where they came from and what their goal was. The salvage of the remains of the flying objects should provide information.

The incidents were reminiscent of a Chinese balloon suspected of being used for espionage purposes that the US Air Force had brought down from the sky off the coast of the state of South Carolina a week earlier. It was initially unclear whether the incidents were related.