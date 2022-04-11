Coming from London with the formidable loot of 1-3 creates a strange and intriguing feeling, I will not say uncomfortable, because it is not., but I do see (and even feel), some confusion. Madrid has become so fond of coming back that conserving something that attracts little. It is not far in time that Juve chokewhich Madrid received with a 0-3 win in Turin and found themselves with a 0-3 win at the Bernabéu, which was resolved in the end with that penalty against Lucas Vázquez. It is not the only precedent of a great result in the first leg that is entangled in the second legbut it is the most spectacular proof that trust can kill.

Tuchel was eliminated after the Stamford Bridge matchbut clearly he was putting on the sheep’s skin and at the same time exciting his team, who partially compensated for that paper against Madrid with an impressive 0-6 over Southampton. So they will come with a different spirit and with nothing to lose (whatever they lose they lost in the first leg) and a lot to gain. Azpilicueta is coming, recovered from COVID. The one who doesn’t come is Lukaku, injured or having an argument with the coach, I don’t know. I celebrate it, because I have him for a beast. The minutes he played there scared meand that he was attacked by kilos, as they say of overweight bulls.

Even without Lukaku, Tuchel has an attack: Havertz, Werner, Ziyech, Pulisic… We’ll see how many and which ones play out (Havertz, sure), but they are disturbing names, as are those of those who feed them. That will have to include a chick from the house, Marcos Alonso, grandson of a legend of the first five European Cups. Militao is missing in Madrid due to suspension, too bad. The others are all. Modric and Kroos rested, by the way. In short, despite the 1-3, there is a match. As there is in Munich, where Villarreal travels with a brilliant but short victory for the merits of the first leg. Good luck to both of you.