The veteran Swedish star, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, known for his fiery and controversial statements, congratulated himself on his fortieth birthday, and gave himself a luxurious gift.

The “Sultan” published a picture of a luxury car, a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, golden color, through his account on the Twitter site, and wrote, commenting on the photo, “Happy Birthday, Zlatan.”

The Ferrari luxury car is expected to cost more than half a million dollars.

Football fans praise Zlatan’s high fitness at this advanced age, especially as he is still playing football at the highest level with his team, AC Milan, in the Italian league and the Champions League.

The veteran Swedish striker will be absent from his country’s squad in preparation for two matches in the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, against both Kosovo and Greece, for not recovering from injury.