At Makhachkala airport, a crowd surrounded a man and took his passport

At the Makhachkala airport, a crowd of local residents stopped a man mistaken for a Jew and took his passport. Video on Sunday, October 29, in its Telegram-The channel publishes the publication “Rise”.

The footage shows how a crowd surrounded a man, someone shouted to him “You are a Yahud (Jew – approx. “Tapes.ru”)”. Part of the crowd began to break down the airport fence to get to passengers arriving from Israel.

Earlier on October 29, a crowd broke into and blocked the terminal of Makhachkala International Airport