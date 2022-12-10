Home page World

In Berlin-Steglitz, two pedestrians fell under the double-decker in a serious traffic accident with a BVG bus. © Dominik Totaro/dpa

Terrible accident in Berlin: A double-decker bus hits two pedestrians, one person dies.

According to the police, a young pedestrian was killed in a serious accident with a double-decker bus in Berlin. According to rescue workers, another young person was life-threateningly injured when the bus hit both of them.

According to the fire department, the two teenagers were trapped under the bus. In order to rescue them, a so-called rescue vehicle was used, which lifted the bus with the help of hydraulic equipment.

According to the first information from the police situation center, the fatality is a 15-year-old. Details about the injured person were not immediately available. She was taken to a hospital.

According to the information, the accident happened on Saturday around 6.45 p.m. on Leonorenstrasse in the Lankwitz district of the Steglitz-Zehlendorf district. The police could not provide any information on the exact course of events and the cause in the evening. There is a pedestrian traffic light near the accident site, according to rescue workers.

Police and rescuers were on the scene at the scene of the accident. The fire brigade alone sent around 40 emergency services and several rescue and special vehicles. A helicopter was also on site.

The first vehicles were on site nine minutes after the emergency call, but the first ambulance only after 20 minutes, said a spokesman for the fire department. The rescue service in Berlin has been heavily overloaded for some time, partly because there is a shortage of staff and there are many emergency calls that do not relate to real emergencies.

According to the police, several pastors were called to the scene of the accident because there were many witnesses to the accident. An extra vehicle was provided for this purpose. At the same time, the officials on site began investigations and questioned witnesses. How many people were sitting on the M82 bus was initially unclear.

Berlin transport company “deeply affected”

The Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG) reacted with dismay. “We are deeply affected,” said a company spokesman in the evening of the German Press Agency. “Our thoughts are with the relatives of those involved in the accident.” The BVG thanks the rescue workers for their commitment and of course supports the investigation into the cause of the accident as best as possible. In the Lankwitz district, a BVG bus hit two pedestrians. According to the police, a 15-year-old died. Another young person suffered life-threatening injuries, according to rescue workers. dpa