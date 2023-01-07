At least one person died and 35 injured left this Saturday a collision between two trains of the Mexico City Metroinformed the authorities of the capital, with 20 million inhabitants.

“So far they report to me an unfortunate death, 23 people injured in hospitals,” said the mayor of the capital, Claudia Sheinbaum, on Twitter.

According to some media reports, the crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. local time (15:30 GMT).

The accident occurred between the Potrero and La Raza stations, which belong to Metro Line 3, which runs from the north to the south of the city, which caused the suspension of the service and the evacuation at the La Raza station.

According to press reports, the trains collided in the tunnel that connects both stations. Local television images showed people injured while being treated in ambulances and dozens of passengers being evicted from the tracks.

Amlo is pronounced

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, regretted the accident this Saturday in the Mexico City subway.

“I regret the accident in the Mexico City Metro. According to what they inform me, unfortunately one person lost his life and there are several injured. My condolences and my solidarity, ”said the president on his Twitter account.

The president affirmed that from the beginning the mishap is being attended to by the authorities of Mexico City “who have our full support,” he added.

Due to the mishap, the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office announced the start of an investigation to establish responsibilities.

The Mexico City Metro was inaugurated in 1969 and has an extension of 226 kilometers and 195 stations on 12 different lines. In 2021, the authorities calculated that it moved a total of 837 million passengers.

However, it is constantly criticized for lack of maintenance and investment and the accidents that occurred inside. The most serious of these occurred on May 4, 2021 when a Metro bridge collapsed along with a convoy, causing the death of 26 people and injuring hundreds.

While on March 10, 2020, a collision between two Mexico City subway convoys in the Tacubaya area, in the west of the capital, left one dead and 41 injured.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP