At least four people have died and three others have been injured this Saturday in Hague as a result of an explosion that occurred this morning that destroyed five homes in an apartment block and sparked a police investigation into the possibility that the detonation could have been provoked.

The city police have confirmed in this sense that they are collecting information about a vehicle “who left the place at full speed” at the time of the explosion, around 6:15 in the morning.

It took the Firefighters four hours to put out the fire caused by the detonation, which practically split the apartment block in two, an L-shaped building in three stories high in the Tarwekamp neighborhood, near the city center.

The rescue forces are operating under the premise of a “code 20”, that is, an incident that would have left more than twenty victims, that could still be buried under the rubble.

In fact, the mayor of the city, Jan van Zanenhas already appeared before the population to predict “the worst possible scenario” given that the rescue services fear that there are several more bodies under the remains of the destroyed homes.

“The emergency services are working at full speed to get people to safety,” said Mayor Van Zanen, in comments reported by the RTL network. “We are doing everything we can to help people and as soon as there is more clarity about what happened, we will inform you,” he added.

Van Zanen has also issued an emergency order in the neighborhood for “emergency personnel can work without being disturbed”. The order, points Telegraafwill remain in effect until Monday.