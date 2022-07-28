Morelia, Michoacán.- The colony Charles Salazar still under water; Yesterday afternoon a waterspout hit the city of Morelia, leaving damage to 24 neighborhoods in the capital of the state of Michoacán; have been detected at least 400 families affected.

The municipal authorities report that there are “White Balance“, after the rain that hit Morelia, before the night fell, the aid protocols were activated, and Civil Protection and Firefighters came out to support the citizens.

The reports detail that the waterspout caused reverse flow in the Rio Grande, from Madero to the periphery, for which it was necessary to close the gates in the Barajas drain and the Itzicuaro drain, to avoid major complications.

Likewise, the neighborhoods that presented floods were Prados Verdes, Carlos Salazar, Mariano Escobedo and Jardines de Santiaguito, as well as Poliducto Avenue, places where inter-municipal operations were implemented to safeguard the integrity of Morelians, as well as their heritage. .

The Government of Michoacán reported that there are damages in at least 24 coloniesAmong those listed are the Center, El Realito, Primo Tapia Poniente, Fidel Velázquez, Chapultepec, La Huerta, Isaac Arriaga, El Porvenir, Torreón Nuevo, among others.

Flooding of the Carlos Salazar neighborhood in Morelia, Michoacán. Photography: Laura Avalos

So far noor there is an estimate of material damageit is not known exactly the economic impact that the storm left on the families of Morelia, nor if any type of economic fund will be activated to help buy new waxes for their homes.

We recommend you read:

The reports of the two bodies of water that cross the city are that at the moment the Rio Grande is at 90% of its capacity, and the Río Chiquito at 80%; the Cointzio Dam has not yet reached 80% and the theory that it was vented has been ruled out.