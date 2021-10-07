Southwestern Pakistan has been hit by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake. Reuters news agency reports on the authority of local authorities that at least twenty people were killed and more than two hundred people were injured. According to rescuers, most of the fatalities are women and children. The number of victims is expected to rise further.

The quake struck in a remote mountainous area about 100 kilometers from the provincial capital Quetta, where there are several coal mines. At the time of the early morning quake, all the necessary miners were at work. According to AP, a mine has certainly collapsed and four people have died.

Most people in the affected area live in houses made of clay. According to local authorities, many of those houses have been damaged and hundreds of people have been left homeless. Rescue workers have not yet been able to reach all the affected areas.