At least 104 journalists have lost their lives this year as victims of violent crimes, according to a provisional count by the International Federation of Journalists, which places more than half of these deaths, specifically 55, in the Gaza Strip, the scene of an intense offensive. military of the Israel Defense Forces (FIP).

For the second year in a row, The Middle East and the Arab world are consolidated as the most dangerous region to practice journalism, with a total of 66 deaths that derive largely from the effects of the Israeli offensive on both Gaza and Lebanon. Since the outbreak of the war in the Strip, 138 informants have lost their lives.

Behind is located the Asia-Pacific regionwhere the number of deaths has gone from twelve in 2023 to 20 in 2024. Pakistan, with six murders, and Bangladesh, with five, top the list in this area, while in Burma and India three fatalities have been recorded by country.

The IFJ recalled that before the outbreak of the war in the Middle East, much of the The focus of the danger was on Latin America and, in particular, in Mexico. The situation in this region does seem at least somewhat better, since the 30 deaths in 2022 have increased to six deaths in both 2023 and 2024.









Five of the six deceased were Mexican nationals. “Once again, the threats, intimidations, kidnappings and murders are due to reports of drug trafficking, which has devastated Mexico for almost two decades,” the Federation has warned in its report.

As for Europe, considered “the safest continent in the world” for journalists, the four fatalities collected in this study correspond to Ukraine, the scene of a war unleashed in February 2022 by the military invasion ordered by the Russian president. Vladimir Putin.

More than 500 journalists detained

The report also takes stock of imprisoned journalists, a total of 520, which represents “a strong increase” compared to 2023 (427) and 2022 (375). China remains the world’s largest prison for the presssince it keeps 135 journalists behind bars, and Asia-Pacific is the region with the most cases, a total of 254 registered.

The general secretary of the IFJ, Anthony Bellanger, has warned that the “sad figures” collected in the report “show once again how fragile press freedom is and how risky and dangerous the profession of journalism is”, for which has called for “greater surveillance” by governments.

“At a time when authoritarian regimes are developing around the world, it is crucial that citizens are informed,” he stated.