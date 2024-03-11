If you are looking for a laptop for streaming or playing video games, Amazon Mexico has the portable personal computer Asus ROG Strix G15, model G513RC-HF145Wwith Windows 11 Home operating system, Ryzen 7 processor model, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 and 1080-pixel Full HD camera, with a 29% DISCOUNT above its list price of $36,999 Mexican pesos, so it remains with a special cost of $26,299 Mexican pesos. The professional laptop for gamers and streamers with 512 GB of storage, 16 GB of RAM and FHD 300Hz refresh rate includes payment methods of up to 6 months interest-free with participating credit cards or 24 months with a financing cost that is broken down into the table below. The characteristics of this powerful personal computer are detailed below.

“It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, March 11, could change depending on its validity in Amazon Mexico.”

Features of the Asus ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop with 512 GB with 29% DISCOUNT and 6 MSI on Amazon.

– ROG STRIX G15 model.

– 15.6 inch screen.

– Eclipse gray color.

– 512 GB of internal storage.

– Ryzen 7 CPU model.

– 16 GB RAM memory expandable to up to 32 GB.

– Windows 11 Home operating system.

– USB-C type charger.

– With NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050.

– AMD Ryzen 7 6800H 8-core processor.

– 300Hz-3ms FHD screen.

– Microphone with AI noise cancellation technology.

– Dolby Atmos sound.

– 4-zone RGB keyboard.

– Full HD camera of 1080 pixels at 60FPS.

– FHD 300Hz refresh rate.

How much does the Asus ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop with 512 GB cost with a 29% DISCOUNT on Amazon and payment methods?

The Asus ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop, model G513RC-HF145W, with AMD Ryzen 7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage has a list price of $36,999 pesos less a 29% DISCOUNT, remaining at $26,299 Mexican pesos to be paid in up to 6 months without interest with participating credit cards or up to 24 monthly payments with an extra cost for financing.

TERM PAYMENT PER MONTH FINANCING COST TOTAL TO PAY 24 months $1,455.21*pesos $8,626.07 $34,925.07 18 months $1,906.67* $8,021.20$ $34,320.20 12 months $2,496.21* $3,655.56 $29,954.56 9 months $3,182.17* $2,340.61 $28,639.61 6 months $4,383.16 FREE $26,299 3 months $8,766.33 FREE $26,299

The shipping cost is free, but if you want it to arrive immediately you can subscribe to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days and enjoy its multiple benefits.

