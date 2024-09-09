This weekend one of the most anticipated games of recent months was released in PlayStationwe talk about Astro Botcreation of Team Asobi which took the world by surprise due to the degree of originality it manages and for giving Sony a breath of fresh air after launching many big-budget projects that sometimes did not quite fit in. However, the joy was not going to be complete since comparisons were not going to be long in coming from those who know the world of platform titles.

Through a publication in Twitterthe user known as @PyramidHead2348 has shared a video in which we can see the new video game side by side with some from Nintendo, seeing how in certain sections they have been inspired by releases such as Super Mario Sunshine, Pikmin, Arms, Super Mario 64among other somewhat forced comparisons. This opened up a topic of debate when we talk about this type of games that use unique mechanics.

Here is the video:

Astro Bot is a copy of many Nintendo games and with this I prove it 🚨🚨 Sony Playstation has no shame, Nintendo should sue them for plagiarism. You are miserable people, and the Pipera video game press is more of the same, fucking sellouts. pic.twitter.com/UQJoIVPoKz — Pyramidhead (@PyramidHead2348) September 8, 2024

Many fans disagree with these claims, arguing that the similarities are mere coincidences and do not constitute intentional plagiarism. For them, these are common mechanics in platform and adventure games, and they do not consider them to be Sony has directly imitated Nintendo. They also point out that Astro Bot It has its own identity and brings original elements to the genre.

Despite the controversy, the debate is still active on social media, where both detractors and defenders of the game express their points of view. While some believe that Sony may have taken inspiration from Nintendoothers argue that the similarities are part of the natural development of certain genres in video games.

Remember that the game is available in PS5.

Author’s note: The truth is that these are just coincidences, since there are mechanics that already existed before what was seen in Nintendo. In the end, they are inspirations, given that no one has patented the 3D platform genre as such.