Al-Dardari told Sky News Arabia that the United Nations “is asking about the details of the humanitarian truces.”

The Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations stressed that “any delay and any expansion of destruction will further aggravate the situation in the Palestinian territories.”

He added: “Within one month, the West Bank and Gaza lost 11 years of development.”

He pointed out the necessity of “stopping the fighting and allowing aid to enter Gaza to begin reconstruction.”

He stated that the international organization lost more than 90 employees in Gaza, describing this as “unprecedented.”

Earlier Thursday, the White House said that Israel had agreed to a truce in northern Gaza for 4 hours a day, starting Thursday.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the truces will allow Gaza residents to escape through two humanitarian corridors, and that this is an important first step.

He explained: “The Israelis informed us that there will be no military operations in these areas during the pause period, and that these truces will begin today (Thursday).”

Kirby continued: “These truces are the result of discussions between American and Israeli officials in recent days, including talks conducted by US President Joe Biden with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.”

Washington confirmed that “the truces will be announced three hours before they start.”