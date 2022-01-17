Until the restart of the league in the Dutch big league in March, German coach Jamilon Mülders will replace Alyson Annan as national coach of the Dutch national hockey team. The Royal Dutch Hockey Association (KNHB) has appointed the 45-year-old coach, after the collaboration with Annan came to an end immediately last week.











The 45-year-old Mülders, who played 42 international matches for Germany and has been involved with the team as assistant national coach since September 2021, is taking over her work for the time being. Mülders is former national coach of the women’s teams of both Germany and China,

,,Mülders knows our ladies and has a lot of international experience. We are pleased that he is prepared to take over coaching in the coming period,” says Jeroen Bijl, technical director of the KNHB. ,,The ladies and staff can prepare with him for the FIH Pro League matches against Spain and India. In the meantime, the KNHB is considering a long-term solution.”

Mülders promised the KNHB to coach the team for the time being. “It was with great pleasure that I started as Alyson’s assistant at the Orange squad last September,” he said. “I am very grateful to her for the trust. Last week the KNHB asked me if I wanted to coach the group for the next five weeks to help them in this difficult time. It was not an easy decision because I really enjoyed working with Alyson. But I want to help the team and have therefore complied with the request of the KNHB.”