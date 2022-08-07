ASMR videos have captivated millions of users who listen to them to relax and fall asleep. For those who do not know this type of content, this acronym translates to Autonomous Meridian Sensory Response, that is, the pleasant sensation that certain sounds produce in you. But not everyone feels this tingling that runs through the head and back. There are those who don’t believe any type of reaction or even can’t stand it.

On YouTube you can find a large number of channels of artists who create these sounds in videos under the name of ASMR. This platform has become the main one to enjoy ASMR. Although its format makes it possible to create better quality content and make the experience of the viewer, in this case more listening, more relaxing, this type of video has been transferred to social networks such as Instagram and more recently to TikTok.

The people who record these videos create this tingle in various ways: with infinite objects, eating, whispering, or through simulations that cause an immersive experience. If you are one of the privileged ones who can feel the pleasure of listening to ASMR and you want to find the best content to relieve stress, fall asleep, reduce anxiety or relax, it is important to understand the vocabulary used by ‘youtubers’, who are mainly in English.

The main term you should know is the word ‘trigger’, it translates to trigger and refers to the different sounds that give you such a pleasant sensation of brain tingling. Thus, if you find a video titled ‘ASMR 100 triggers’, you will hear up to 100 different sounds. The same object can generate more than one sound. If it also includes ‘fast and aggressive’ it means that the sounds will be more intense due to its great speed. In this way, you will discover what satisfies you the most to sleep, one of the main reasons why users turn to ASMR.