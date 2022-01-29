What is the Salary Guide? 7 Questions & Answers

1. Based on how many hours of work per week is the salary based?



Salary is based on a 40 hour work week.



2. Is the calculated salary including or excluding holiday pay?



The monthly salary shown does not include holiday pay.

3. Does the calculated gross salary include or exclude commissions and/or bonuses?



The forecasted gross salary excludes variable components such as commissions, bonuses and so on.

4. Does the calculated gross salary include a 13th month?



No, the predicted gross salary is a ‘normal’ monthly salary without settlement of a 13th or 14th month.

5. I work for a multinational with 10,000 employees worldwide. However, the Dutch team consists of 50 employees. What do I choose for company size?



The size of the organization is limited to the number of colleagues in the Netherlands.

6. What does budget authority mean?



This is the maximum amount that you can spend for professional purposes and for which you do not need permission from a manager.

7. How often is the information that serves as the basis for the National Vacature Bank Salary Guide updated?



Salaries and fringe benefits are not static data, but are constantly evolving.