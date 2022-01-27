Ashley Barty, champion at Roland Garros 2019 and Wimbledon 2021, is a finalist for the Australian Open, by beating him in 62 minutes, madison keys, 6-1 and 6-3.

She will face another American, Danielle Collins, who defeated Poland’s Iga Swiatek, 6-4, 6-1, in 78 minutes.

“I’m happy, I’ve played my best tennis here,” said Barty, who enters the title match not having dropped a set.

He added: “The ball was a little slower this afternoon, heavier on the racket. I just tried to run and adapt, return as many balls as I could and put Maddie under pressure on her serve.”

Collins, for his part, did not let his opponent ‘breathe’, whom he clearly defeated.

“We have had incredible battles and playing against the number one at home is incredible,” Rod Laver Arena told the crowd on the court, alluding to his next rival, after closing the match in one hour and 18 minutes.

Collins has an unfavorable head-to-head with local tennis player Ashleigh Barty 3-1 after she won their last clash in Adelaide in 2021.

