He Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lent, a 40-day period of reflection and preparation for Holy Week. In the Cathedral of Morelia, various masses and blessings will be held to commemorate this important date in the liturgical calendar.

The Morelia Cathedral will open its doors shortly before 7:00 in the morningat this time the first will be held mass of the daythen at 9:00, 12:00, 17:00 pm, 18:00 pm and 19:00, all with imposition of the ash.

The Solemn Mass with imposition of ashes presided over by the Archbishop of Morelia, Mons. Carlos Garfias Merlos will be in Zitácuaro at 1:00 p.m..

In a press conference chaired by Archbishop of Morelia, It was reported that both in the Morelia Cathedralas in all the churches that belong to the Archdiocese of Morelia, will be offering ash for all parishioners for the whole day, even at times when there is no mass.

If you are thinking of going to the Morelia Cathedral to receive ashes, remember that you can arrive from 7:00 in the morning until closing time, but it is important that you keep in mind that this is one of the churches that most people come to, so it is important that you go with time.

Archbishop of Morelia calls for fasting from meat

As is customary in Catolic religiona special call is made for fasting, mainly to abstain from eating meat tomorrow.

Archbishop of Morelia at a press conference.

Monsignor Carlos Garfias Merlos reminds all Catholics that all people between the ages of 18 and 70 are obliged to comply with the meat fast imposed by the Catholic Church, on the days Ash Wednesdayevery Friday of Lent, as well as Holy Thursday and Good Friday.

As an exception, the Archbishop emphasized that older adults with special diets, sick people and children are exempt from this fast.