No one can deny that Mexico, in recent years, has presented big health problems in its population, being diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity that have saturated hospitals derived from the affectations that people suffer from suffering from them.

Faced with this critical situation, the mexican federal government has taken action on the matter, implementing measures that are aimed at improving the physical health of the population, which includes, of course, the feeding.

Therefore, one of the most recent reforms that have been made in this sense in the Mexican Republic mandates the ban on certain foods and drinksso below we will tell you when they will stop being sold in the Mexican market.

Mexican federal government prohibits these foods and beverages

A few weeks ago, the President of Mexico published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) the decree of addition to the General Health Law, which prohibits the sale and marketing of some foods and beverages throughout the national territory.

According to the official text, the foods and drinks that will be prohibited are those that contain edible trans fats and oils, when these elements have been added to the final product during the industrial manufacturing process.

According to the presidential decree, this new regulation that seeks to combat poor nutrition promoted by large companies It will enter into force as of next September of this 2023 throughout Mexico.

Thus, food and beverages that do not comply with the regulations, that is, that exceed two parts per 100 parts of the total acids in the final product (packaged and ready to eat), may no longer be sold in the country as of this date. month september.

In this sense, the following will be the foods and beverages with partially hydrogenated oils and fats that will be prohibited in Mexico if they do not comply with the new regulations on the matter:

Food

*Cakes

*Sweet cookies

*Tarts

*Vegetable shortening

*Microwave popcorn

*Frozen pizza

*French fries

*Donuts

*Fried chicken

*Sauces

*Ice creams

*Salty and sweet snacks

*Cream for coffee

*Margarine

*Refrigerated dough

Drinks

*Refreshments

*Coffees or teas with added cream

*High fat dairy milk

*Drinks and smoothies with coconut or palm oil

*Drinks made from ice cream

*Artificial juices

*Flavoured waters sweetened with sugar

*Creamy non-alcoholic cocktails.