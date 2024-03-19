Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 03/19/2024 – 10:05

The minister of the Presidency's Social Communication Secretariat (Secom), Paulo Pimenta, highlighted this Tuesday, 19th, the need for Brazil to lead the fight against climate change, as President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva always says. “Brazil is going through a great moment and is capable of creating a fair and sustainable future. We have a key role in building exits,” he said.

During the seminar “Decarbonization: Towards Low Carbon Mobility in Brazil”, held by Esfera Brasil and MBCBrasil, the minister highlighted that Brazil is not the country that emits the most greenhouse gases. “We need to reach the end of 2025 with progress. The topic is urgent,” he said.

The paths, according to the minister, include controlling deforestation and a low-carbon economy. He mentioned, however, that it is necessary to face the challenges and do homework, commenting that the emission of gases that cause climate change by the transport segment has increased. “We need to work with the sector to reduce this emission and establish Brazil as a leader in the transition,” he said.

Pimenta highlighted that there is a “huge expectation” in the government that the Future Fuel Bill will be approved in the Senate this Tuesday.