TOLEDO.- “Those of the PSOE, like in ’36, you have to go ahead,” is how the agitator Vito Quiles would have addressed several socialist militants, among whom were several councilors of the Toledo City Council, while he was escorted by another Toledo councilor, in this case from Vox, Juan Marinwho would not have even flinched in the face of these threats.

Everything happened this Wednesday in the capital of Castile-La Mancha, at the exit of the attorney general, Álvaro García Ortiz, from the conference he offered together with the president of the Council of State, Carmen Calvo, organized by the Government Delegation in Castilla-La Mancha, at in front of which is the socialist Milagros Tolón.

At the end of the event, the controversial communicator tried to access García Ortiz (investigated by the Supreme Court for the alleged leak of an email from the partner of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, in her tax fraud process) to ask him about his accusation, when when passing in front of a group of people, among whom were the socialist councilors, he starred in this scene. Along with him, Marín and several young people who accompanied Quiles at all times.

Facts denounced by the PSOE of Toledo, considering these threats “an intolerable aggression against democratic principles and to the institutional representation that the mayor should defend”, which is why they demand his immediate resignation and that if this does not happen today, he be dismissed by the mayor, Carlos Velázquez (PP), whom they ask to comment on what happened. Otherwise, they argue, “it would be a sign of complicity with Vox and being a mayor at the service of the extreme right.”

The mayor of Toledo @cvelazquezromo The Vox councilor must be FIRED immediately, otherwise it would be a sign of complicity with the far-right party and NOT being a mayor worthy of representing the city of Toledo, a symbol of tolerance and coexistence. pic.twitter.com/EAzV9k4jpL — Ayto Toledo Socialist Group (@psoe_toledoayto) December 5, 2024

They thus claim the “withering” dismissal of the Vox councilor -formation with which the PP shares government in the Toledo City Council- considering that Velázquez’s inaction would be “not only a gesture of lukewarmness, but an alarming display of complicity and comfort with Vox’s postulates.”

For this reason, they continue in the statement from the Municipal Socialist Group, “if he does not take immediate measures, it will be demonstrated that he is a mayor of Vox, a ventriloquism doll at the service of the extreme right, incapable of defending democratic values ​​against hate speech. “.

Likewise, the socialists remember that this is not the first time that Juan Marín has been involved in acts that “attack democratic coexistence,” and thus point out his participation in the rally in front of the socialist headquarters of Santa María la Blanca, where “he made it clear his role as an instigator of harassment and provocation.

Now, they point out, “his active role, together with the far-right agitator Vito Quiles and other activists who accompanied him, in a new episode of threats, consolidates his profile as a public representative who works to divide and sow hatred, very far from the mandate that granted by the citizens”.

From the PSOE they reiterate that the defense of democracy requires firmness and for this reason they believe that the mayor of Toledo “cannot continue looking the other way, while one of his councilors promotes the climate of tension and intimidation in our city.”

“It is time to know where the mayor of Toledo stands, whether with a city that is a benchmark for tolerance and coexistence, or marked as the mayor who preferred to be an accomplice of Vox rather than defend democracy and institutional respect.”

Socialist Municipal Group to which the Government delegate in Castilla-La Mancha and general secretary of the Local Socialist Group of Toledo, Milagros Tolón, has transferred her support, who through a publication on social networks has recalled that “hatred is contrary to the values ​​of our Constitution”. Therefore, he adds, “Those who protect and accompany the ultras have no place in democracy. “Those who agree with the extreme right are accomplices,” he says.

Likewise, in a statement, the Toledo Local Group indicates that it is studying taking legal measures against this incitement to hatred against councilors of the Socialist Group and other sympathizers and residents of the city “by far-right radicals who accompanied the Vox councilor.”

“NOTHING TO SEE”

For his part, from the ultra formation, its provincial president and second vice president of the Toledo Provincial Council, Daniel Arias, has off topicand assures that the party “has nothing to do” with Quiles “or with any other journalist.”

However, he has pointed out that what they are “sure” of is that “there has been an alibi on the part of the Government delegate in Castilla-La Mancha so that the State Attorney General did not appear in the Senate,” Arias noted. , alluding to the fact that this Wednesday was the proposed date for García Ortiz to appear before the Senate Justice Commission following his accusation for an alleged crime of revealing secrets.

Likewise, he has insisted that “they have quickly and paradoxically invented a conference about the Constitution, which both this Government and the Prosecutor’s Office are violating.”