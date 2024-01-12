While the Colombian striker Rafael Santos Borré accepts leaving Germany to sign for Internacional de Porto Alegre, since Brazil the Chilean Arturo vidal is considering abandoning Athletico Paranaense to reinforce the Cali America.

But 'King Arthur' is also the object of desire Boca Juniors, Colo Colo and Olimpia, so nothing is closed.

A lot of money

The career of Vidal, known as 'the King', includes having won 25 titles, including two Copa América with Chile (2015 and 2016). He has defended the shirts of the Bayern Munich, Juventus, Barcelona and Inter Milan.

Until last December Vidal played with Brazilian Athletico Paranaense. For this season América de Calí has ​​hired two Venezuelans; the goalkeeper Joel Graterol and the defender Oscar Hernandez as well as the Colombians Edwar López, Jeison Palacios, Nilson Castrillón, Michael Barrios and Alexis Zapata.

Today, the Chilean's arrival in America is not confirmed, but it is very advanced, as the specialized press in the capital of Valle del Cauca says.

“The Chilean soccer player Arturo Vidal left clear figures of his contract and @AmericadeCali

He is the one who defines. To finalize the connection of “King Arthur” the Scarlets require 3 sponsors, they have already finalized two (2), which is why they have the final one

@tulioagomez,” wrote journalist Jaime Dinas on his social networks.

If Vidal reaches CaliIt is noted that he would earn the not inconsiderable sum of 1.8 million dollars a year, more or less about $7,000 million pesos.

It is noted that America would have offered the midfielder 1.2 million dollars per season.

