Daniela Darcourt sang the national anthem in the match between Peru vs. Paraguay. This interpretation was very significant, since, in this duel, those led by Ricardo Gareca played their last card to maintain the dream of getting a ticket for the World Cup Qatar 2022.

The young salsera, who wore a very casual look at the National Stadium, moved all the fans and also her colleagues, who took the opportunity to greet her and congratulate her for her participation. famous figures such as Eva AyllonGisela Ponce de León, Jhovan Tomasevich, leader of Zen, were some of those who sent him their best vibes.

Singer Daniela Darcourt He surprised everyone by appearing at the beginning of the meeting last Tuesday, March 29. In addition, he shared the same court, for a few minutes, with the Peruvian team.

YOU CAN SEE: Celebrities celebrate the triumph of Peru against Paraguay at the National Stadium

Artists excited by the participation of Daniela Darcourt

Eva Ayllon expressed his pride in seeing Daniela Darcourt at the National Stadium. Let us remember that both artists became friends after participating in La voz Perú. “How proud to see you singing today (Tuesday, March 29) in the stadium, my baby,” wrote the Creole singer.

Eva Ayllón congratulates Daniela Darcourt. Photo: Capture/Instagram

The artist Giacomo Benavides did not hesitate to point out that the interpreter of “Mr. Lie” was the cabal for the triumph of Peru against Paraguay.

For her part, the vocalist of Son Tentación, Kiara Franco, assured that her colleague “showed off” with her performance.

Peruvian artists congratulate Daniela Darcourt. Photo: Daniela Darcourt/Instagram

Likewise, figures such as Patricia Barreto, Ernesto Pimentel, Jhovan Tomasevich, Gisela Ponce de Leon, Patricio Quinones, Milena Warton, Diego Val, Angelo Fukuy, Karen Dejo, ‘El Viejo Rodríguez’, among others, reacted after seeing Daniela Darcourt at the National Stadium.

Celebrities congratulate Daniela Darcourt. Photo: Capture/Instagram

Daniela Darcourt speaks after singing at the National Stadium

Daniela Darcourt turned to her Instagram account to express her emotion for having sung the anthem at the National Stadium.

“It hurts whoever hurts, the Blanquirroja, it’s the Blanquirroja. Ladies and gentlemen, we are the best fans in the world (…) to continue vibrating and encouraging our boys until the end of days. Up, Peru!” she wrote.