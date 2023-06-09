Transhumanist thought is still little known to the general public

The purpose of this second issue of Vision (see Attachment, pdf) is to analyze the lights and above all the shadows and the threats regarding the study and development ofartificial intelligence and make known to the general public the transhumanist thoughtstill little known to most, in order to open a debate on the possible consequences that such research may have for the whole of society.

