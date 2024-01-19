The specter of misinformation has never loomed so intensely over the world as in 2024, with the disturbing arrival of artificial intelligence (AI).

Nearly half of the world's population lives in countries where elections will be held in 2024. Taiwanese were the first to vote, on January 15, in the presidential election won by Lai Ching-te of the Democratic Progressive Party.

For months, Subscribers to the social network TikTok on the island were inundated with misleading videos that particularly attacked candidates in favor of maintaining independence from China..

“One of the most important challenges will be to check whether advances, especially in AI, will be used on a critical enough scale to change the course of voting. It is an important unknown,” says Julien Nocetti, associate researcher at the Russia Center/ Eurasia of the French Institute of International Relations (Ifri).

The elected president, Lai Ching-te, and his vice president, Hsiao Bi-khim.

It's at stake the “resistance capacity of the democratic model to attacks by external actors”he warns.

The context is conducive to disinformation, whose main objective is to stoke dissension on controversial issues (inflation, migration, religion…). Especially with the existing political polarization and the deterioration of trust in the media and political leaders. And with important conflicts: Ukraine and Gaza.

Generative AI, which allows you to easily create fake images or imitate voices, and whose use has become widespread, is a fearsome tool.

In recent months, images of an alleged arrest of Donald Trump, a fake video showing President Joe Biden announcing a general mobilization to support the Ukrainian war effort, or the manipulated use of the voice of leaders such as the Frenchman Emmanuel have circulated. Macron.

'Sophisticated' disinformation?

China and Russia are the two countries that arouse suspicion on the international scene.

The disinformation campaign in Taiwan before the presidential elections, according to experts, was orchestrated by Beijingwhich claims the island as an integral part of its territory.

In the United States, which will vote in November, the analysis group Insikt anticipates that “Russia, China, Iran, violent activists and hackers will most likely carry out disinformation campaigns at various levels, depending on their magnitude and sophistication, to shape or disrupt” the electionsaccording to a December report.

Disinformation undermines the legitimacy of the results through campaigns to discredit candidates, cast doubt on the electoral process, and encourage abstention.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an expanded meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry Board.

The consequences are sometimes dangerous for democracy, as shown by Trump's recurring accusations of alleged election fraud that led his supporters to storm the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

According to Julien Nocetti, The European Union could face in the June elections campaigns that “delegitimize cohesion and the European project, as well as support for Ukraine”, as has already happened in recent months.

Meta (Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram) and the French authorities see the hand of groups close to the Kremlin in the “Doppelgänger” operation, which consists of usurping the identity of media to spread disinformation, especially against Ukraine.

Paradoxically, some repressive regimes could take advantage of the fight against disinformation to impose measures that violate human rights, warns the World Economic Forum in a recent report.

'Automation' of the fight

States are trying to prepare for battle, but political time is slower than social media and technology.

The Indian government announced a law on the digital sector that will however not be ready for the spring elections.

In the EU, digital services legislation imposes obligations on platforms, such as acting “swiftly” to remove content reported as illegal or suspending users who regularly violate bans.

“Useful but limited improvements,” explains researcher Federica Marconi in a study for the Institute of International Affairs and the European Policy Center published at the end of 2023.

As for the specific bill on AI in the EU, the first of those features, it should not come into force before… 2026.

In United States, Biden signed an executive order in October on rules and guidance for tech companies, but there is no binding federal law.

Urged to act, the giants of the sector insist on new initiatives: the obligation to mention the use of AI in advertising in Meta, a Microsoft tool that allows candidates to authenticate their content with a digital watermark.

But these companies are increasingly entrusting their moderation tasks to AI itself.

“An automation of the fight against disinformation does not seem to be the best option if you want to understand the hostile strategies of its emissaries,” says Julien Nocetti.

Half of the world's population will hold elections

About half of the world's population, 49%, according to AFP calculations, live in countries where elections will be held in 2024.

Some thirty countries will elect their president, including El Salvador, Mexico, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela, and legislative elections are planned in twenty of them.

These elections will take place in an international context disturbed by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the war in the Gaza Strip between the Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel and the tension in the Red Sea.

Across countries, voters face a disparate risk of being exposed to disinformation and manipulations related to artificial intelligence (AI), according to observers.

AFP