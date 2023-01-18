Artificial intelligence: it is now possible to find it everywhere; from art to audiobooks, now you may even find her in court instead of a real lawyer. And all this is made possible thanks to an algorithm capable of transforming artificial intelligence into a professional figure; this algorithm was created by DoNotPay and the developers have already declared that everything is ready to be launched in court. And this will happen right in February, after that since 2015 the project came to life.

“There will still be many good professionals out there who can argue before the European Court of Human Rights, but many lawyers ask for too much money to copy and paste documents and I think they will surely be replaced – and should be replaced – by a machine” he has declared Joshua Browder, CEO of DoNotPay.

Artificial intelligence: for DoNotPay it is mandatory

At the beginning it was a chat, with the contribution of Stanford University, in which the user could request legal advice; to date, that small project has come to make enormous strides forward so much that the group of developers of the algorithm will launch their first “digital lawyer”. Everything will work in a simple way: the algorithm will take the necessary information via smartphone and will suggest to the defendant the right words to say in order to pass the trial.

Obviously the first case that the AI ​​will deal with will be very simple: a simple fine for speeding; unfortunately we cannot have any other information about the algorithm, but the startup feels extremely confident that everything is going well and that, indeed, the decision will be reached to change the professional figures in the flesh with an equally capable machine. So self-confident that, in case of loss of the case, the AI will deliver the paid fine in place of the defendant.