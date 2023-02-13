Arteta’s Arsenal does not end up making the desired leap in quality, the London team has left 5 of the last 6 Premier League points in dispute on the road, which is why both Pep Guardiola’s City and Manchester United’s Erik Ten Hag have cut a lot of distance to the Gunners who must push a little more if they do not want to be surpassed by the two aforementioned teams.
Mikel has a competitive squad, but, between injuries and absences, the Arsenal team has room for improvement in some positions on the field, which they will seek to strengthen in the next summer market, since regardless of whether they win or not In the Premier League, it is a fact that they will play in the Champions League, so there will be a need to increase the squad and the arrival of a center forward is crucial for the Spanish coach from the Emiretes Stadium team.
According to information from the English press, Arteta really likes the playing style of Marcus Thuram, the French striker for Borussia Monchengladbach, and welcomes his arrival to strengthen the center of the attack that today is made up of Nkethi and the injured Gabriel Jesus. It is known that the world runner-up will not renew with the German team and is in the sights of several of the best teams on the planet, so signing him will not be easy for the team that today leads the Premier League.
