After the tough match against Manchester City of vital importance in the dispute for the Premier League, Arsenal will have to receive the visit of a team that marks the relegation places of the competition such as Luton Town, in need of points to try to approach the rescue stations.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Arsenal and Luton Town:
Match information
City: London
Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Date: Wednesday March 3
Schedule: 20:30 in Spain, 15:30 in Argentina, 12:30 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
How can Arsenal vs Luton Town be seen on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can Arsenal vs Luton Town be seen on television in Argentina?
ESPN, Star+
How can Arsenal vs Luton Town be seen on television in Mexico?
Paramount+
How will Arsenal vs Luton Town be seen on television in the United States?
UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes Live, NBC, UNIVERSO NOW
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Manchester City
|
0-0 E
|
Premier League
|
Porto
|
1 (4-2) 0V
|
UCL
|
Brentford
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
|
Sheffield United
|
0-6V
|
Premier League
|
Newcastle
|
4-1V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Tottenham
|
2-1D
|
Premier League
|
Nottingham Forest
|
1-1E
|
Premier League
|
Bournemouth
|
4-3D
|
Premier League
|
Crystal Palace
|
1-1E
|
Premier League
|
Aston Villa
|
2-3D
|
Premier League
Arsenal: Timber with a cruciate ligament tear
Luton Town: Dan Potts for unknown reasons, Tom Lockyer for heart problems, Amarï Bell, Ogbone and Lokona for hamstring injuries, Adebayo for thigh problems, Gabriel Osho and Jacob Brown for knee problems
Arsenal: Raya, Ben White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Havertz, Trossard
Luton Town: Kaminski, Doughty, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Isa Kaboré, Pelly Ruddock, Ross Barkley, Luke Berry, Tahith Chong, Carlton Morris, Townsend
